Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford F-150

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8526611
  • Stock #: 0029
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET9BFA96566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

XTR! 3.5L ECOBOOST! SUPERCREW CAB! 4X4! TONEAU COVER! POWER SEAT! ALLOY RIMS!

POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK! GOOD BODY!

NO RUST! GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE！ CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

2011 Ford F-150 XLT
 139,000 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Journey SXT
 137,000 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 5 Series 55...
 213,000 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Inventory