Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1666045550
  2. 1666045549
  3. 1666045552
  4. 1666045554
  5. 1666045545
  6. 1666045530
  7. 1666045553
  8. 1666045542
  9. 1666045548
  10. 1666045543
  11. 1666045539
  12. 1666045537
  13. 1666045552
  14. 1666045551
  15. 1666045540
  16. 1666045556
  17. 1666045555
  18. 1666045535
  19. 1666045556
  20. 1666045547
  21. 1666045624
  22. 1666045611
  23. 1666045618
  24. 1666045629
  25. 1666045621
  26. 1666045616
  27. 1666045623
  28. 1666045607
  29. 1666045628
  30. 1666045613
  31. 1666045626
  32. 1666045628
  33. 1666045619
  34. 1666045608
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9177955
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF6BFC81152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Auxiliary Audio Input
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2010 Volkswagen Rout...
 226,420 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 190,500 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2008 Honda Accord EX...
 259,700 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory