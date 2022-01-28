Menu
2011 GMC Savana

230,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

2022-01-28
$16,888

2011 GMC Savana

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

3500

3500

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

+ taxes & licensing

230,000 KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8183571
  • Stock #: 0005
  • VIN: 1GD374CG5B1145066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3500! V8 !CUTAWAY! 20 FEET BOX!  GOOD CONDITION OVER ALL! DRIVE GOOD ! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Transmission Overdrive Switch

