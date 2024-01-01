$6,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Honda Civic
4dr Auto SE
2011 Honda Civic
4dr Auto SE
Location
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
647-388-5969
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
250,693KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFA1F61BH102254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 250,693 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Cruise control. Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars
2003 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN CE AUTO 170,750 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Sienna 5dr V6 LE 7-Pass FWD Mobility 341,450 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
2010 Honda CR-V 2WD 5dr LX 214,800 KM $8,700 + tax & lic
Email Auto Choice Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Call Dealer
647-388-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice Used Cars
647-388-5969
2011 Honda Civic