<p>No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Cruise control. Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. <strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2011 Honda Civic

250,693 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
250,693KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F61BH102254

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 250,693 KM

No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Cruise control. Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Alloy Wheels

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Sun/Moonroof

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

