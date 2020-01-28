Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Honda Civic

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda Civic

Location

Aya's Auto Sales

2655 Lawrence Ave E - Unit A4, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S2

647-200-9984

  1. 1581025655
  2. 1581025686
  3. 1581025699
  4. 1581025951
  5. 1581025949
  6. 1581025946
  7. 1581025968
  8. 1581025949
  9. 1581025970
  10. 1581025960
  11. 1581025960
Contact Seller

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 243,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4558446
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F47BH003016
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2011 HONDA CIVIC WHITE

NICE AND CLEAN CAR FOR ITS AGE AND KM

Drives really good no issues

SELLING IT AS IS FOR 3499 PLUS HST FIRM

SAFETY CAN BE DONE FOR EXTRA CHARGE


Aya’s auto sales inc

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Aya's Auto Sales

2009 Nissan Altima
 175,100 KM
$2,499 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey
 124,565 MI
$6,999 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Rogue SL
 244,766 KM
$2,999 + tax & lic
Aya's Auto Sales

Aya's Auto Sales

2655 Lawrence Ave E - Unit A4, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-200-XXXX

(click to show)

647-200-9984

Send A Message