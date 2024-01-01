$10,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Honda CR-V
4WD 5dr EX-L w/Navi
2011 Honda CR-V
4WD 5dr EX-L w/Navi
Location
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
647-388-5969
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
183,750KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5J6RE4H72BL818472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,750 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Leather Seats, Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars
2006 Toyota Sienna CE 216,780 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Odyssey EX-L 192,850 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Email Auto Choice Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Call Dealer
647-388-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice Used Cars
647-388-5969
2011 Honda CR-V