Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Leather Seats, Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. <strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2011 Honda CR-V

183,750 KM

Details Description Features

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX-L w/Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX-L w/Navi

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

  1. 1719418332
  2. 1719418359
  3. 1719418359
  4. 1719418359
  5. 1719418359
  6. 1719418359
  7. 1719418359
  8. 1719418359
  9. 1719418359
  10. 1719418088
  11. 1719418091
  12. 1719418095
  13. 1719418099
  14. 1719418103
  15. 1719418107
  16. 1719418110
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,750KM
Good Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H72BL818472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,750 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Leather Seats, Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars

Used 2006 Toyota Sienna CE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2006 Toyota Sienna CE 216,780 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Honda Odyssey EX-L for sale in Scarborough, ON
2006 Honda Odyssey EX-L 192,850 KM $6,500 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

647-388-XXXX

(click to show)

647-388-5969

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

Contact Seller
2011 Honda CR-V