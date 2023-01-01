Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Honda CR-V

225,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

Contact Seller
2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L/ LEATHER / ROOF / ALLOYS / HEATED SEATS /MINT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L/ LEATHER / ROOF / ALLOYS / HEATED SEATS /MINT

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

  1. 1678222802
  2. 1678222810
  3. 1678222817
  4. 1678222824
  5. 1678222831
  6. 1678222837
  7. 1678222844
  8. 1678222852
  9. 1678222858
  10. 1678222864
  11. 1678222871
  12. 1678222877
  13. 1678222883
  14. 1678222890
  15. 1678222897
  16. 1678222903
  17. 1678222909
  18. 1678222915
  19. 1678222922
  20. 1678222928
  21. 1678222934
  22. 1678222940
  23. 1678222946
  24. 1678222952
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
225,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9688156
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H75BL818093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $695

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Executive Motors

2011 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 225,000 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2013 Cadillac ATS 2....
 170,000 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Altima 2...
 205,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Executive Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Call Dealer

416-953-XXXX

(click to show)

416-953-5105

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory