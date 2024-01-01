Menu
Account
Sign In
We’ll Buy Your Car Event if You don’t buy ours, All Trade are Welcome <span>Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3</span> VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS PARTS USE PURPOSE The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.  OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle come standard with ONE key, if we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we included them. Additional keys will be charge $250 to $495.

2011 Honda Odyssey

313,775 KM

Details Description Features

$4,613

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Honda Odyssey

REAR CAMERA|WINTER TIRES

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda Odyssey

REAR CAMERA|WINTER TIRES

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

  1. 11495828
  2. 11495828
  3. 11495828
  4. 11495828
  5. 11495828
  6. 11495828
  7. 11495828
  8. 11495828
  9. 11495828
  10. 11495828
  11. 11495828
  12. 11495828
  13. 11495828
  14. 11495828
  15. 11495828
  16. 11495828
Contact Seller

$4,613

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
313,775KM
VIN 5FNRL5H43BB502976

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 24176A
  • Mileage 313,775 KM

Vehicle Description

We’ll Buy Your Car Event if You don’t buy ours, All Trade are Welcome

Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3




VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS PARTS USE PURPOSE The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.  OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle come standard with ONE key, if we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we included them. Additional keys will be charge $250 to $495.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Third Row Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Power Sliding Door
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Power Brake
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scarboro Mazda

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT 6SPEED MANUAL|PANORAMIC ROOF|WINTER TIRES for sale in Scarborough, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT 6SPEED MANUAL|PANORAMIC ROOF|WINTER TIRES 110,814 KM $5,618 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape AWD|NAV|PANORAMIC SUNROOF|REMOTE START for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Ford Escape AWD|NAV|PANORAMIC SUNROOF|REMOTE START 79,711 KM $17,813 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Acura MDX NAV|LEATHER| for sale in Scarborough, ON
2008 Acura MDX NAV|LEATHER| 174,600 KM $6,833 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Scarboro Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-469-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-469-5969

Alternate Numbers
416-752-0970
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,613

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Odyssey