<p>No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Traction Control, Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. <strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2011 Honda Odyssey

203,200 KM

Details

$9,700

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Odyssey

4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI

12382008

2011 Honda Odyssey

4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
203,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H9XBB501058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 203,200 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Traction Control, Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Email Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
647-388-5969

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,700

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

2011 Honda Odyssey