Menu
Account
Sign In
$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

AJS Auto Sales

416-500-5311

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Odyssey

2011 Honda Odyssey

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

416-500-5311

  1. 5308682
  2. 5308682
  3. 5308682
  4. 5308682
  5. 5308682
  6. 5308682
  7. 5308682
  8. 5308682
  9. 5308682
  10. 5308682
  11. 5308682
  12. 5308682
  13. 5308682
  14. 5308682
  15. 5308682
  16. 5308682
  17. 5308682
  18. 5308682
  19. 5308682
  20. 5308682
  21. 5308682
  22. 5308682
  23. 5308682
  24. 5308682
  25. 5308682
  26. 5308682
  27. 5308682
  28. 5308682
  29. 5308682
  30. 5308682
  31. 5308682
  32. 5308682
  33. 5308682
  34. 5308682
  35. 5308682
  36. 5308682
  37. 5308682
  38. 5308682
  39. 5308682
  40. 5308682
  41. 5308682
  42. 5308682
  43. 5308682
  44. 5308682
  45. 5308682
  46. 5308682
  47. 5308682
  48. 5308682
  49. 5308682
  50. 5308682
Contact Seller

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 129,535KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5308682
  • Stock #: 1420
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H46BB502311
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Super low KMS-129K KMs, V6, Touring fully loaded, Certified, CarFax available, 8-seater, NAV, BT, Blind-spot detection, Power sliding rear doors, Rear DVD entertainment system, Moonroof, Blind-spot detection, Dual climate controls, Rear climate controls, Heated seats, Dual/Auto climate control, Backup camera, Power tailgate and much more

Book a test drive by clicking on this link: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer.

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you!

All of our certified vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial.

For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing).

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Front side curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front side airbags
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • Intermittent rear wiper
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Automatic climate control
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Adjustable front headrests
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
  • Air filtration
  • Front overhead console
Trim
  • Chrome window trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Front cupholders
  • Radio data system
  • Cylinder Deactivation
  • Braking Assist
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Door courtesy lights
  • Conversation mirror
  • 3-point front seatbelts
  • 4.31 Axle Ratio
  • Impact Absorbing Bumpers
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Third row seat folding
  • CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
  • CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
  • DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
  • HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
  • INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
  • KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
  • LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
  • OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
  • POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
  • SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
  • TACHOMETER GAUGE
  • 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
  • LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
  • FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
  • MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
  • ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
  • AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
  • MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
  • RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
  • DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
  • 3 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
  • 3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
  • 1 SUBWOOFER
  • MP3 AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
  • RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
  • SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
  • SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE
  • 12V REAR POWER OUTLET(S)
  • 7 TOTAL SPEAKERS
  • POWER REAR QUARTER WINDOWS
  • 2GB HARD DRIVE
  • 229 WATTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AJS Auto Sales

2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 17,129 KM
$47,300 + tax & lic
2010 Suzuki SX4 Cros...
 180,725 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
2002 Ford Crown Vict...
 174,200 KM
$6,300 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

Call Dealer

416-500-XXXX

(click to show)

416-500-5311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory