2011 Honda Odyssey

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Child Safety Door Locks

3-point rear seatbelts

Front side curtain airbags

Dual front airbags

Front side airbags Convenience Cruise Control

Front Floor Mats

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Intermittent rear wiper

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Variable intermittent front wipers Power Options Power Steering

Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Compass

Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows rear window defogger

Rear Privacy Glass Comfort Automatic climate control

Cargo Area Light

Adjustable front headrests

Ambient Lighting

Dual front air conditioning zones

Air filtration

Front overhead console Trim Chrome window trim

Cloth Upholstery

Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS

Front stabilizer bar

Front Reading Lights

Front cupholders

Radio data system

Cylinder Deactivation

Braking Assist

Adjustable rear headrests

Heated Side Mirrors

Front Seatbelt Pretensioners

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Door courtesy lights

Conversation mirror

3-point front seatbelts

4.31 Axle Ratio

Impact Absorbing Bumpers

Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Third row seat folding

CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE

CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL

DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS

HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA

INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION

KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE

LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS

OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION

POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS

REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS

SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS

TACHOMETER GAUGE

2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS

LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS

FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE

MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS

ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS

HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS

MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD

RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS

SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING

DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS

3 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS

3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS

1 SUBWOOFER

MP3 AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT

RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY

SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES

SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE

12V REAR POWER OUTLET(S)

7 TOTAL SPEAKERS

POWER REAR QUARTER WINDOWS

2GB HARD DRIVE

229 WATTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.