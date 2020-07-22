Menu
2011 Honda Pilot

186,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Plus Car Sales

416-551-0887

2011 Honda Pilot

2011 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr Touring

2011 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr Touring

Location

Auto Plus Car Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd - Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

416-551-0887

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5544051
  Stock #: 5000
  VIN: 5FNYF4H93BB505000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5000
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Loaded, Comes Certified ( safety ) .


Warranty available from 3 months to 3 years.


We provide finance for all types of credit, . Apply at: https://www.autopluscarsales.ca/car-loan-application.


A documentation fee of four hundred and ninety-fifth will apply to all finance deals. 


Auto Plus Car Sales


B-1225 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON, M1P 4Y1


416-676-4941

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Auto Plus Car Sales

Auto Plus Car Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd - Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

