2011 Hyundai Accent

166,500 KM

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
416-356-8118

3dr HB Auto L Sport

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

166,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8958058
  • Stock #: 0035
  • VIN: KMHCN3BC9BU198740

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,500 KM

BASE! SPORT! AUTO! 3 DOOR HATCHBACK! LOW KM！ DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! VERY GOOD

ON GAS! PERFECT FOR DELIVERY OR A TO B TRANSPORTATION! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH 

CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-XXXX

