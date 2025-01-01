$2,490+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
LIMITED CLEAN CAR
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Sold As Is
$2,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 281,798 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited – Black Exterior / Gray Leather Interior
This well-maintained SUV comes fully loaded with premium features, including:
Heated leather seats
Power sunroof
Power-adjustable front seats
Power mirrors
Dual-zone air conditioning
Premium audio system
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
And much more!
Stylish, reliable, and comfortable – perfect for commuting or weekend adventures.
This vehicle is being sold on as-is special for $2,490+Tax .
As per OMVIC we have to disclose the following: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense
Vehicle Features
More inventory From The Cars Factory
