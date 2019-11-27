Menu
2011 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS

Location

MMM Auto Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

416-500-9598

$6,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4380360
  • Stock #: LOW KM*CHRISTMAS DEAL
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC5BH120589
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
VERY CLEAN/NO ACCIDENT/ONE OWNER/SERVICE RECORDS AT HYUNDAI/LOW KM/2 SETS OF TIRES/DRIVES VERY SMOOTH/SUNROOF/HEATED SEATS/BLUETOOTH.
Financing available. . APPLY AT: /car-loan-application ...\
All prices plus HST & licensing. Please ask about our extended warranties if youd like more protection. call or text us today at 416-500-9598 .we're located at 1225 Kennedy Rd,unit B,Scarborough,M1P 4Y1. Please visit our website for our company information and current inventory https://www.mmmautosales.ca A documentation fee of $495 will apply to all finance deals... ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE MECHANICALLY FIT AND DRIVE EXCELLENT... We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in its true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.,we sell all or car certified ,price advertised doesn't include the certification cost ,for your piece of mind we can look after whatever the vehicle needs to pass the safety for a flat rate of four hundred ninety five dollars which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee on all the safety items Vehicle can't be plated and derivable on the road (Licensed) if not certified.
CARFAX LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=WwVJUDyjKpJ%2fCKn11fVLuQAIY6A0rRiE
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • Automatic
  • FWD

MMM Auto Sales

MMM Auto Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

