2011 Infiniti EX35

Accident Free/Automatic/Comes Certifed/Loaded

Location

Sale Price

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 183,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4599456
  • VIN: JN1AJ0HR1BM853929
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Accident Free, All Wheel Drive, Automatic, Comes Certified. Has 183,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Power Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player with AUX, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheel, Fog Lights. Please Call To Confirm Availability.....A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive......416-886-7788....visit us at www.d2auto.ca...or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough


 FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES WWW.D2AUTO.CA


 416-886-7788

 D2 AUTO SALES

 3748 KINGSTON RD

 SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5

 HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA


 PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

 PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION


 BUSINESS HOURS

 MONDAY-FRIDAY 9:00AM-7:00PM

 SATURDAYS 9:00AM-5:00PM

 SUNDAYS CLOSED

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start

