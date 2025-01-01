Menu
VERY HARD TO FIND FX50S !!! DIAMOND BLACK ON BLACK!! BRING YOUR TRADE!! Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today at 416 699-6630 or toll free at 1 (888) 252-9781. You can also visit us online @ www.californiaclassics.ca to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave

2011 Infiniti FX50

154,501 KM

Details Description

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
2011 Infiniti FX50

12256147

2011 Infiniti FX50

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,501KM
VIN JN8BS1MW7BM170119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 170119
  • Mileage 154,501 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY HARD TO FIND FX50S !!! DIAMOND BLACK ON BLACK!! BRING YOUR TRADE!! Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today at 416 699-6630 or toll free at 1 (888) 252-9781. You can also visit us online @ www.californiaclassics.ca to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

