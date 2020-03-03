Menu
2011 Infiniti G37

X AWD

2011 Infiniti G37

X AWD

Alpha Auto Sales

2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7

1-800-632-4194

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 167,027KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4696206
  • Stock #: STK2020201
  • VIN: JN1CV6AR5BM403100
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Infiniti G37x Sedan - Black on Black - Carfax verified - No Accidents - Local Ontario Vehicle - Loaded w/ Leather heated seats, Sunroof, Backup Camera, 6CD, Aux, xm, Bluetooth, Dual climate, Steering controls, Keyless entry, Push start & Much more! In Great shape inside out.. Well maintained! Financing Available - OAC!



*2 Yr Unlimited KM Powertrain Engine & Transmission Warranty*



Included in the price:



1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.AutoGard Warranty

4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.



Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.



Go to www.alphaautosales.ca to see 20+ high-resolution pictures of this vehicle or to apply for financing. 



We Accept Visa Mastercard and American Express!! 



We are open 7 days a week. 



Alpha Auto Sales 

2100 Lawrence Ave. E 

Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7 

Office: 1 (800) 632 4194 

Direct: (647) 632 6011 

Email: sales@alphaautosales.ca 

Web: alphaautosales.ca

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Parking Sensor
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Dual impact Airbags
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Alpha Auto Sales

Alpha Auto Sales

2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7

