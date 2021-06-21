Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Infiniti G37

132,602 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2011 Infiniti G37

2011 Infiniti G37

SEDAN

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Infiniti G37

SEDAN

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 7459514
  2. 7459514
  3. 7459514
  4. 7459514
  5. 7459514
  6. 7459514
  7. 7459514
  8. 7459514
  9. 7459514
  10. 7459514
  11. 7459514
  12. 7459514
  13. 7459514
  14. 7459514
  15. 7459514
  16. 7459514
  17. 7459514
  18. 7459514
  19. 7459514
  20. 7459514
  21. 7459514
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,602KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7459514
  • VIN: JN1CV6AR8BM403463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,602 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca


* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. Prices have been cut and are firm.+hst

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO PAY STUBS! NO JOB LETTERS! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

**Call (416) 686-6969 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! 7 LOCATIONS! over 350 vehicles. We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2008 Mercedes-Benz C...
 207,725 KM
$7,450 + tax & lic
2007 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 177,949 KM
$16,950 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 141,602 KM
$8,450 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory