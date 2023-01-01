$15,999+ tax & licensing
416-356-8118
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
OVERLAND! 5.7L
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$15,999
- Listing ID: 9743020
- Stock #: 0029
- VIN: 1J4RR6GT4BC649277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,500 KM
Vehicle Description
OVERLAND! 5.7L! V8! 4WD! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF！PUSH START!
NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER LIFT GATE! BLUETOOTH! AND SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL
ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! GOOD BODY! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOTS OF POWER!
AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
