Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

188,500 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

OVERLAND! 5.7L

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

OVERLAND! 5.7L

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

  1. 1679338246
  2. 1679338250
  3. 1679338256
  4. 1679338262
  5. 1679338268
  6. 1679338273
  7. 1679338278
  8. 1679338283
  9. 1679338288
  10. 1679338293
  11. 1679338298
  12. 1679338303
  13. 1679338308
  14. 1679338314
  15. 1679338320
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
188,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9743020
  • Stock #: 0029
  • VIN: 1J4RR6GT4BC649277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,500 KM

Vehicle Description

OVERLAND! 5.7L! V8! 4WD! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF！PUSH START!

NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER LIFT GATE! BLUETOOTH! AND SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL

ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! GOOD BODY! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOTS OF POWER!

AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

2007 Lincoln MKX Bas...
 244,200 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Odyssey EXL
 178,000 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 280,000 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory