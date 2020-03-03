Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 4753554
  2. 4753554
  3. 4753554
  4. 4753554
  5. 4753554
  6. 4753554
  7. 4753554
  8. 4753554
  9. 4753554
  10. 4753554
  11. 4753554
  12. 4753554
  13. 4753554
  14. 4753554
  15. 4753554
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4753554
  • VIN: KNAFU6A2XB5452252
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2009 Honda CR-V EX
 0 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Venza LE...
 0 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2006 Ford Focus SE
 0 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Send A Message