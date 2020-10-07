Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Kia Optima

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Selective Motors

647-210-4496

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Optima

2011 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn

Location

Ontario Selective Motors

3569 St Clair Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 1L8

647-210-4496

  1. 5880138
  2. 5880138
  3. 5880138
  4. 5880138
  5. 5880138
  6. 5880138
  7. 5880138
  8. 5880138
  9. 5880138
  10. 5880138
  11. 5880138
  12. 5880138
  13. 5880138
  14. 5880138
  15. 5880138
  16. 5880138
  17. 5880138
  18. 5880138
  19. 5880138
  20. 5880138
  21. 5880138
  22. 5880138
  23. 5880138
  24. 5880138
Contact Seller

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

149,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5880138
  • Stock #: 3313
  • VIN: KNAGN4A72B5213313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3313
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Back-Up Camera


 Bluetooth Connection


 Climate Control


 Fog Lamps


 Heated Front Seat(s)


 Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors


 Keyless Start


 Multi-Zone A/C


 Power Driver Seat


 Rain Sensing Wipers


 Satellite Radio


 Smart Device Integration


We encourage you to stop by and visit our showroom today and take this beautiful car for a test drive or feel free to call us and book an appointment that works best in your busy schedule! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! *Certification - All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $595, if not Certified & E-Test then as per Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. Extended warranty is available for any vehicle up to 3 years for power train Engine & Transmission. WE ACCEPT YOUR TRADE-IN'S -- CALL US TODAY FOR AN APPRAISAL! Ontario Selective Motors is a trusted professional dealership proudly serving the Greater Toronto Area with a great selection of vehicles. The owner has been in the business over 10 years, they are dedicated to their clients and ensuring satisfaction and buyer confidence. At Ontario Selective Motors we put relationships first, which is why we commit ourselves to educating our costumers in all areas involved with their purchase. Our dealership is right on the main street and our sales team is always ready to serve you. We look forward to helping and meeting our clients in order to find them the vehicle they are looking for! TEL: (647) 210 4496 OR (647) 341 9300 ADDRESS: 3569 St. Clair Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1K1L8 EMAIL: Ontarioselectivemotors@yahoo.com We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ontario Selective Motors

2016 Kia Optima 4dr ...
 83,000 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 55,862 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 28,000 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Selective Motors

Ontario Selective Motors

Ontario Selective Motors

3569 St Clair Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 1L8

Call Dealer

647-210-XXXX

(click to show)

647-210-4496

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory