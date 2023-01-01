2011 Kia Soul

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; font-size: 12px; line-height: 1.5; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK WITH LONG HOURS TO ACCOMODATE YOUR SCHEDULE!! CALL US NOW AT (416) 283-0849 TO INQUIRE ; OR VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 4300 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, ON  M1E 2M8</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; font-size: 12px; line-height: 1.5; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>For similar vehicles and to view all our inventory please visit our website at :</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; font-size: 12px; line-height: 1.5; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>www.supereconomyautosalesltd.com/vehicles/</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; font-size: 12px; line-height: 1.5; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;> </strong><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>At Super Economy Auto Sales we firmly believe that a 5 star customer service is key to a successful dealership we have been looking after our customers from all over Ontario for over 23 years. Now thats dependable! We know you are looking for a quality car at a great price and therefor we invite you to view our cars in person for a fair comparison, our friendly staff will answer all your questions and walk you through every step making your shopping experience hassle and worry free.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; font-size: 12px; line-height: 1.5; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;> </strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; font-size: 12px; line-height: 1.5; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;> WE FINANCE EVERYONE WHETHER YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU THE RIGHT APPROVAL TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; font-size: 12px; line-height: 1.5; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;> </strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; font-size: 12px; line-height: 1.5; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions. </strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; font-size: 12px; line-height: 1.5; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;> </strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; font-size: 12px; line-height: 1.5; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Segoe UI, Helvetica Neue, Lucida Grande, sans-serif;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER, CASH OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional </strong><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>$795 for all cars or $895 for German cars & trucks </strong><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;> which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection. A documentation fee of $595 will apply to all finance deals.</strong></p>

2011 Kia Soul

246,993 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Kia Soul

4U-EXTRA CLEAN-SUNROOF-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB-GAS SAVER

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Soul

4U-EXTRA CLEAN-SUNROOF-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB-GAS SAVER

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

  1. 1702683897
  2. 1702683901
  3. 1702683906
  4. 1702683917
  5. 1702683921
  6. 1702683927
  7. 1702683931
  8. 1702683934
  9. 1702683938
  10. 1702683948
  11. 1702683951
  12. 1702683956
  13. 1702683959
  14. 1702683966
  15. 1702683970
  16. 1702683979
  17. 1702683993
  18. 1702683997
  19. 1702684006
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
246,993KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJT2A26B7314043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 246,993 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK WITH LONG HOURS TO ACCOMODATE YOUR SCHEDULE!! CALL US NOW AT (416) 283-0849 TO INQUIRE ; OR VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 4300 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, ON  M1E 2M8

 

For similar vehicles and to view all our inventory please visit our website at :

 

www.supereconomyautosalesltd.com/vehicles/

 

 At Super Economy Auto Sales we firmly believe that a 5 star customer service is key to a successful dealership we have been looking after our customers from all over Ontario for over 23 years. Now that's dependable! We know you are looking for a quality car at a great price and therefor we invite you to view our cars in person for a fair comparison, our friendly staff will answer all your questions and walk you through every step making your shopping experience hassle and worry free.

 

 

 

 WE FINANCE EVERYONE WHETHER YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU THE RIGHT APPROVAL TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS.

 

 

 

Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions. 

 

 

 

Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER, CASH OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $795 for all cars or $895 for German cars & trucks  which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection. A documentation fee of $595 will apply to all finance deals.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Super Economy Auto Sales

Used 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S for sale in Scarborough, ON
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 263,354 KM $3,990 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Sequoia LIMITED-4WD-8 SEATS-NAVI-BK UP CAM-LEATHER-SUNROOF for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Toyota Sequoia LIMITED-4WD-8 SEATS-NAVI-BK UP CAM-LEATHER-SUNROOF 398,834 KM $12,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE-EXTRA CLEAN-BK UP CAMERA-SUNROOF-BLUETOOTH-A for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE-EXTRA CLEAN-BK UP CAMERA-SUNROOF-BLUETOOTH-A 198,640 KM $13,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Economy Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Call Dealer

416-283-XXXX

(click to show)

416-283-0849

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Soul