$3,888

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

2011 Kia Soul

2U

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sale Price

$3,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 153,000KM
  • Used
  • Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 5259491
  • VIN: KNDJT2A24B7729149
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

MANUAL! 2 U! WHITE ON BLACK! LOW KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! 

ICE COLD A/C! ALLOY RIMS! HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL CAR! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

AS IS SALE! AS IS SPECIAL!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection

