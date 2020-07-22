2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

+ taxes & licensing
647-686-7808
1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5
647-686-7808
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
TRADE IN SPECIAL. SOLD AS IS ONLY. LAND ROVER INSPECTION AND APPROVAL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! ***CARPROOF VERIFIED AND AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO, BLACK OVER BEIGE LEATHER INT, A\C. CD, PM, PDL, ,AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL,TILT WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACK UP CAMERA, TRACTION CONTROL AND MORE! ONLY 190,245 KM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5