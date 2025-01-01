Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today! You can also visit us online @californiaclassics.ca to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.</div>

2011 Lexus RX 350

171,317 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Lexus RX 350

NAV! - 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12547286

2011 Lexus RX 350

NAV! - 4WD

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

  1. 1747869497
  2. 1747869497
  3. 1747869497
  4. 1747869497
  5. 1747869497
  6. 1747869497
  7. 1747869497
  8. 1747869497
  9. 1747869497
  10. 1747869497
  11. 1747869497
  12. 1747869497
  13. 1747869497
  14. 1747869497
  15. 1747869497
  16. 1747869497
  17. 1747869497
  18. 1747869497
  19. 1747869497
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
171,317KM
VIN 2T2BK1BA7BC106481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,317 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today! You can also visit us online @californiaclassics.ca to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From California Classics

Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 169,800 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Lexus RX 350 NAV! - 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2009 Lexus RX 350 NAV! - 4WD 175,103 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda CR-V EX-L - 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Honda CR-V EX-L - 4WD 153,547 KM $12,388 + tax & lic

Email California Classics

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-699-XXXX

(click to show)

416-699-6630

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

California Classics

416-699-6630

2011 Lexus RX 350