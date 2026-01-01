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<p class=m-0 text-sm>Two Sets Of Keys</p><p class=m-0 text-sm>Sunroof</p><p class=m-0 text-sm>Power Seats</p><p class=m-0 text-sm>Heated Seats</p><p class=m-0 text-sm>Air Conditioning</p><p class=m-0 text-sm>Keyless Entry</p><p class=m-0 text-sm>Power Windows</p><p class=m-0 text-sm>Power Locks</p><p class=m-0 text-sm>Leather</p>

2011 Mazda CX-7

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mazda CX-7

GX

Watch This Vehicle
14379118

2011 Mazda CX-7

GX

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
149,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3ER2B54B0358437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Two Sets Of Keys

Sunroof

Power Seats

Heated Seats

Air Conditioning

Keyless Entry

Power Windows

Power Locks

Leather

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
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647-388-5969

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$6,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

2011 Mazda CX-7