$6,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Mazda CX-7
GX
2011 Mazda CX-7
GX
Location
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
647-388-5969
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
149,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3ER2B54B0358437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Two Sets Of Keys
Sunroof
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Windows
Power Locks
Leather
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 187,500 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Caliber SXT 181,500 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Sienna CE 198,000 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Email Auto Choice Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-388-XXXX(click to show)
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Choice Used Cars
647-388-5969
2011 Mazda CX-7