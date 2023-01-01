Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GX/ LOW KM / REMOTE START/ AC/ KEYLESS/ CLEAN /

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GX/ LOW KM / REMOTE START/ AC/ KEYLESS/ CLEAN /

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10425354
  • VIN: JM1DE1HY5B0100309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $695

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

