We'll Buy Your Car Event if You don't buy ours, All Trade are Welcome Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3 VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS PARTS USE PURPOSE The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.  OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle come standard with ONE key, if we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we included them. Additional keys will be charge $250 to $495.

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

93,527 KM

Details Description Features

$4,836

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

AUTO

12291081

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

AUTO

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

$4,836

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,527KM
VIN JM1DE1HY6B0100254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,527 KM

Vehicle Description

We’ll Buy Your Car Event if You don’t buy ours, All Trade are Welcome

Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3




Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

MP3 Capability

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
