2011 Mazda MAZDA2
Used
93,527KM
VIN JM1DE1HY6B0100254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,527 KM
Vehicle Description
We’ll Buy Your Car Event if You don’t buy ours, All Trade are Welcome
Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3
VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS PARTS USE PURPOSE The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle come standard with ONE key, if we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we included them. Additional keys will be charge $250 to $495.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
