Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

186,718 KM

Details Description Features

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Fara Auto Sales

416-299-1222

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

HB GX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

HB GX

Location

Fara Auto Sales

1545 Warden Ave, Scarborough, ON M1R 2S9

416-299-1222

  1. 6139755
  2. 6139755
  3. 6139755
  4. 6139755
  5. 6139755
  6. 6139755
  7. 6139755
  8. 6139755
  9. 6139755
  10. 6139755
  11. 6139755
  12. 6139755
  13. 6139755
  14. 6139755
  15. 6139755
  16. 6139755
  17. 6139755
  18. 6139755
Contact Seller

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

186,718KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6139755
  • Stock #: 1436
  • VIN: JM1DE1HY5B0115702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1436
  • Mileage 186,718 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 MAZDA MAZDA2, ACCIDENT-FREE*CERTIFIED SIX MONTHS WARRANTY*MINT CONDITION* Very Clean Mazda 2 HB 1.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has   Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors.


COMES FULLY CERTIFIED INCLUDING THE PRICE.


ALSO COMES WITH SIX MONTHS OR 9000 KM FREE WARRANTY INCLUDING THE PRICE.


Or buy it without Certification for $500 less.

PRICE PLUS TAX AND LICENSING, CALL US @



416-299-1222 >> TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE 


Low rate financing, everyone will be approved.

WE ARE LOCATED Indoor Showroom @ 1545 Warden Ave, Scarborough, ON M1R 2S9

ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fara Auto Sales

2009 Dodge Journey SXT
 216,098 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2004 Honda Civic DX-...
 78,668 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2004 Toyota Echo 4DR...
 125,173 KM
$3,250 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fara Auto Sales

Fara Auto Sales

Fara Auto Sales

1545 Warden Ave, Scarborough, ON M1R 2S9

Call Dealer

416-299-XXXX

(click to show)

416-299-1222

Alternate Numbers
905-833-6363
Quick Links
Directions Inventory