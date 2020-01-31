Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

1 Owner/Accident Free/Automatic/Gas Saver/Certifid

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

Sale Price

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4668282
  • VIN: JM1BL1KFXB1396412
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

1 Owner, Accident Free, Automatic, 4 Cylinder. Comes Certified. Has Only 105,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Has Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX, Tilt Steering, Key less Entry, Alloy Wheels. Runs and Drives Great. Please Call To Confirm Availability......A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive....416-886-7788....visit us at www.d2auto.ca...or at the corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough


FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES WWW.D2AUTO.CA


416-886-7788

D2 AUTO SALES

3748 KINGSTON RD

SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5


HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION


BUSINESS HOURS

MONDAY-FRIDAY 9:00AM-7:00PM

SATURDAYS 9:00AM-5:00PM

SUNDAYS CLOSED

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

