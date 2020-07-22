Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

126,703 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
HATCH BACK|AUTO|1 OWNER|CLEAN CARFAX

HATCH BACK|AUTO|1 OWNER|CLEAN CARFAX

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

126,703KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5466866
  • Stock #: 20466A
  • VIN: JM1BL1KF7B1443492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20466A
  • Mileage 126,703 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! This vehicle comes fully reconditioned by factory trained technicians. We go above and beyond to ensure your new pre-owned vehicle is just right for you! Here are just some of the advantages of being a part of the Scarboro Mazda family: - Professionally reconditioned vehicles - Full safety - CarFax - 30-day or 2500km warranty Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the Greater Toronto Area for 25 years! Scarboro Mazda is a credited member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Power Brakes
Cloth Interior

