Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

96,576 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 250 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 250 4MATIC

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 6596851
  2. 6596851
  3. 6596851
  4. 6596851
  5. 6596851
  6. 6596851
  7. 6596851
  8. 6596851
  9. 6596851
  10. 6596851
  11. 6596851
  12. 6596851
  13. 6596851
  14. 6596851
  15. 6596851
  16. 6596851
Contact Seller

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

96,576KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6596851
  • VIN: WDDGF8FB6BF537790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,576 KM

Vehicle Description

* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. Prices have been cut and are firm.+hst

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO PAY STUBS! NO JOB LETTERS! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

**Call (416) 686-6969 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! 7 LOCATIONS! over 350 vehicles. We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2017 Volkswagen Pass...
 192,072 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan
 235,633 KM
$5,450 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 149,529 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory