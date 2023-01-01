2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899

$14,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10180665

10180665 VIN: WDDHF8HBXBA494134

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Brake Assist Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Auto Hold Brake Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Rain Sensing Wipers Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Anti-Theft System Push Button Start Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.