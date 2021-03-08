Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

176,286 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 6651053
  2. 6651053
  3. 6651053
  4. 6651053
  5. 6651053
  6. 6651053
  7. 6651053
  8. 6651053
  9. 6651053
  10. 6651053
  11. 6651053
  12. 6651053
  13. 6651053
  14. 6651053
  15. 6651053
  16. 6651053
  17. 6651053
  18. 6651053
Contact Seller

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

176,286KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6651053
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB1BF646396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,286 KM

Vehicle Description

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. Prices have been cut and are firm.+hst

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO PAY STUBS! NO JOB LETTERS! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

**Call (416) 686-6969 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! 7 LOCATIONS! over 350 vehicles. We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2015 Cadillac SRX FW...
 200,626 KM
$11,450 + tax & lic
2013 Audi Q5 quattro...
 185,053 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic
2014 BMW X1 AWD 4dr ...
 194,215 KM
$10,450 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory