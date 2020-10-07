Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

175,000 KM

$11,995
D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

ML 350 BlueTEC/Diesel/Automatic/AWD/Leather/Roof

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

175,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6066849
  • VIN: 4JGBB2FB7BA630517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Note this car is Being SOLD AS IS. We Don't Check AS IS Cars for Safety So
please Don't Ask What it Needs For Safety. This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit,
not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition,
mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle
may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial
repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle
to be driven in its current condition.

All wheel Drive, Automatic, Has 175,000KM on it. Leather, Power Sunroof, 4 Door,
5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seats, Leather
Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Tilt
Steering, Heated Steering, Cruise Control,Key Less entry, Fog Lights, Alloy wheels.
Please Call To Confirm Availability.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase.
Call now and book your appointment for a test drive....416-886-7788....visit us at
www.d2auto.ca....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd....
..3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES WWW.D2AUTO.CA
 
416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5

HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION
 
BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 9:00AM-7:00PM
SATURDAYS 9:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

