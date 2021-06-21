Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

128,698 KM

Details Description Features

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 350

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 350

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 7358003
  2. 7358003
  3. 7358003
  4. 7358003
  5. 7358003
  6. 7358003
  7. 7358003
  8. 7358003
  9. 7358003
  10. 7358003
  11. 7358003
  12. 7358003
  13. 7358003
  14. 7358003
  15. 7358003
  16. 7358003
  17. 7358003
  18. 7358003
  19. 7358003
  20. 7358003
  21. 7358003
  22. 7358003
Contact Seller

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

128,698KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7358003
  • VIN: 4JGBB8GBXBA671919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,698 KM

Vehicle Description

* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. Prices have been cut and are firm.+hst

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO PAY STUBS! NO JOB LETTERS! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

**Call (416) 686-6969 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! 7 LOCATIONS! over 350 vehicles. We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2015 Chrysler 200 LX
 199,473 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
 153,868 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda CX-5
 206,611 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory