2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

R 350 BlueTec AMG Pkg.

Location

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-827-7667

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 174,785KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4799604
  • Stock #: 318013
  • VIN: 4JGCB2FE2BA123489
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 BlueTEC 4MATIC Diesel **AMG PKG** Extremely Clean Vehicle Gray on Black Leather 7 Passenger Comes Equipped With Navigation, BackUp Camera,Dual Rear DVD With Headphones, Comfort Access, Parking Sensors, 3rd Row Seating, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear Power Tail Gate, Heated Front & Rear Leather Seats, USB, Tow Pkg **** JUST INSTALLED NEW TIMING CHAIN, TENSIONER, VALVE COVER GASKET, SUSPENSION VALVE BLOCK, DPF SENSOR, FRESH OIL CHANGE, OVER 3K SPENT ON MAINTENANCE. DON'T MISS THIS VEHICLE AS IT COMES FULLY SERVICED ****

 

*** PLEASE CALL / TXT BEFORE YOU VISIT AS SOME OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PARKED OFF-SITE ***

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! - WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL...!

 

Good Bad Or No Credit ....? - Don't Worry We Finance All Types Of Credit Visit www.MotorValley.ca To Submit Credit Application Online OR Visit Us In person For On-Spot Approval.

 

Call / Txt: 416-827-7667 TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY.!!!

 

** 2-Yrs Powertrain Warranty On All Vehicles **

 

Price Includes:

1. Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2. Administration Fee.

3. PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4. CarFax History Report.

5. OMVIC Fee

 

Taxes and Licensing extra.

 

We Accept Debit Visa MasterCard and American Express!

 

Monday to Thursday: 11:00AM - 7:00PM

Friday: 11:00AM - 6:00PM

Saturday: 11:00AM - 5:00PM

Sunday: Closed

 

MOTOR VALLEY

2583 Eglinton Ave East

Scarbrough, ON M1K 2R8

DIR: 416-827-7667

www.MOTORVALLEY.CA

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

