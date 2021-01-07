Menu
2011 MINI Cooper

82,966 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motor Valley

416-886-2323

2011 MINI Cooper

2011 MINI Cooper

S Only 082,966KM Sunroof/Leather Mint!

2011 MINI Cooper

S Only 082,966KM Sunroof/Leather Mint!

Location

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-886-2323

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,966KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6380015
  Stock #: 318207
  VIN: WMWSV3C5XBTY12424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 318207
  • Mileage 82,966 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 MINI COOPER HARDTOP S NO ACCIDENT! ONLY 082,966KM AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION ON MOST DESIRED COLOR COMBINATION. GRAY ON BLACK INTERIOR! COMES FULLY LOADED EQUIPPED WITH HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, PUSH START, SPORTS MODE, KEY-LESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, HD RADIO, XM RADIO/CD/USB/AUX. FRESH OIL CHANGE, NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, CERTIFIED AND READY FOR SAME DAY PICKUP! 

 

*** PLEASE NOTE: WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! PLEASE CALL/TXT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT AT 416-886-2323 ***

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! - WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL...!  

 

Good Bad or No Credit?   We Finance All Types of Credit Visit www.MotorValley.ca To Submit Credit Application Online OR Visit Us In-person For On-Spot Approval.

 

** 2-Yrs Powertrain Warranty on All Vehicles ** 

 

Price Includes:

1. Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2. Administration Fee.

3. PDI (Pre-Delivery Inspection).

4. Carfax History Report.

5. OMVIC Fee

Taxes and Licensing extra.

 

 

MOTOR VALLEY  

2583 Eglinton Ave East 

Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8 

DIR: 416-886-2323

www.MOTORVALLEY.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Motor Valley

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

