2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

S ALL 4

S ALL 4

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7229888
  • Stock #: 1000
  • VIN: WMWZC5C5XBWH99613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COOPER S! COUNTRYMAN! MANUAL! ALL 4! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! HEATED SEAT!

BLUETOOTH! PARKING AIDS! PUSH START! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! A/C! AND MUCH MORE!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE!

4 FAIRLY NEW TIRES! CERTIFIABLE!

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Rear Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
HD Radio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

