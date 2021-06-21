Menu
2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

127,271 KM

Details Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

ONLY 127K-LEATHER-SUN MOON ROOF-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB

2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

ONLY 127K-LEATHER-SUN MOON ROOF-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

127,271KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7386662
  • VIN: WMWZB3C5XBWM00641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,271 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Rear Bucket Seats
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

