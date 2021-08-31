Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mitsubishi Outlander

167,520 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander

2011 Mitsubishi Outlander

4WD 4dr XLS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mitsubishi Outlander

4WD 4dr XLS

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 7590538
  2. 7590538
  3. 7590538
  4. 7590538
  5. 7590538
  6. 7590538
  7. 7590538
  8. 7590538
  9. 7590538
  10. 7590538
  11. 7590538
  12. 7590538
  13. 7590538
  14. 7590538
  15. 7590538
  16. 7590538
  17. 7590538
  18. 7590538
  19. 7590538
  20. 7590538
Contact Seller

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

167,520KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7590538
  • VIN: JA4JT2AX4BU609456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,520 KM

Vehicle Description

* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. Prices have been cut and are firm.+hst

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO PAY STUBS! NO JOB LETTERS! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOUR SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! 7 LOCATIONS! over 350 vehicles. We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2011 Mercedes-Benz G...
 190,929 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2011 Mitsubishi Outl...
 167,520 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue AW...
 188,325 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory