$29,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,000
+ taxes & licensing
AJS Auto Sales
416-500-5311
2011 Nissan 370Z
2011 Nissan 370Z
ROADSTER SPORT TOURING
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
416-500-5311
$29,000
+ taxes & licensing
22,492KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10018572
- Stock #: 1906
- VIN: JN1AZ4FHXBM360518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 1906
- Mileage 22,492 KM
Vehicle Description
Few other CONVERTIBLES (in different colors BLACK, BLUE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Aluminum Interior Accents
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Air filtration
HARD CARGO COVER
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
LED Taillights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Front strut tower bar
Convenience
External temperature display
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Power convertible roof
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Convertible roof wind blocker
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Front seatback storage
3-point front seatbelts
HID/Xenon Headlights
Front struts
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
LEATHER PARKING BRAKE TRIM
GLASS CONVERTIBLE REAR WINDOW
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
5 WHEEL SPOKES
.63 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AJS Auto Sales
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2