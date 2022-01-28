Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Altima

227,483 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Altima

2011 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 8257689
  2. 8257689
  3. 8257689
  4. 8257689
  5. 8257689
  6. 8257689
  7. 8257689
  8. 8257689
  9. 8257689
  10. 8257689
  11. 8257689
  12. 8257689
  13. 8257689
  14. 8257689
  15. 8257689
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

227,483KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8257689
  • Stock #: 157505
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP9BC157505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 157505
  • Mileage 227,483 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!Contact Sales for More Information

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Remote Entry
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 178,415 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 149,249 KM
$20,950 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Passat
 121,738 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory