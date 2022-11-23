$9,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2011 Nissan Quest
SV
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9443577
- Stock #: 0023
- VIN: JN8AE2KP3B9009516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SV! DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS! HEATED SEAT! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
A/C! ALLOY RIMS! BLUETOOTH! PUSH START! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE!
GOOD BODY AND TIRES! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.