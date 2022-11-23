Menu
2011 Nissan Quest

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

SV

SV

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

172,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9443577
  • Stock #: 0023
  • VIN: JN8AE2KP3B9009516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SV! DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS! HEATED SEAT! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

A/C! ALLOY RIMS! BLUETOOTH! PUSH START! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE!

GOOD BODY AND TIRES! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

