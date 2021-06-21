2011 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950 + taxes & licensing 1 9 1 , 7 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7467117

7467117 Stock #: 263451

263451 VIN: JN8AS5MV0BW263451

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 191,785 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Safety Parking Distance Sensors Convenience Remote Entry Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.