2011 Nissan Rogue

191,785 KM

Details

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

2011 Nissan Rogue

2011 Nissan Rogue

2011 Nissan Rogue

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

191,785KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7467117
  • Stock #: 263451
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV0BW263451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,785 KM

Vehicle Description

* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. Prices have been cut and are firm.+hst

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO PAY STUBS! NO JOB LETTERS! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOUR SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! 7 LOCATIONS! over 350 vehicles. We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!Contact Sales for More Information

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Parking Distance Sensors
Remote Entry
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

