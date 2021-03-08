2011 Nissan Sentra

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $499

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Proximity Key Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.