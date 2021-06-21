Menu
2011 Nissan Sentra

207 KM

Details Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

2011 Nissan Sentra

2011 Nissan Sentra

2011 Nissan Sentra

Location

1614 Military Trail, Scarborough, ON M1C 1B2

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

207KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7345304
  • VIN: 3n1ab6apxbl689275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

