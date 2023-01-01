2011 Nissan Sentra

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499 $6,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9639163

9639163 VIN: 3N1AB6AP8BL676704

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

