2011 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10215525

10215525 VIN: 1D7RV1GP3BS524046

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Bench Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

