Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 RAM 1500

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

Contact Seller
2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

ST/Quad Cab/6 Passenger/Automatic/4x4/Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2011 RAM 1500

ST/Quad Cab/6 Passenger/Automatic/4x4/Certified

Location

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

416-886-7788

  1. 1690047216
  2. 1690047215
  3. 1690047215
  4. 1690047216
  5. 1690047266
  6. 1690047265
  7. 1690047266
  8. 1690047266
  9. 1690047266
  10. 1690047265
  11. 1690047266
  12. 1690047268
  13. 1690047267
  14. 1690047266
  15. 1690047267
  16. 1690047267
  17. 1690047268
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10215525
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GP3BS524046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ST, Accident Free, Quad Cab, Automatic, 4x4, Comes Certified, Has 160,000KM on it. V6 4.7L, 4 Door, 6 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control. Please Call To Confirm Availability......A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS By Appointment Only
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From D2 Auto Sales

2011 RAM 1500 ST/Qua...
 160,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SEL/...
 135,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 Acci...
 196,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email D2 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
D2 Auto Sales

D2 Auto Sales

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

Call Dealer

416-886-XXXX

(click to show)

416-886-7788

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory