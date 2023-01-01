$12,995+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 1500
ST/Quad Cab/6 Passenger/Automatic/4x4/Certified
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
- Listing ID: 10215525
- VIN: 1D7RV1GP3BS524046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ST, Accident Free, Quad Cab, Automatic, 4x4, Comes Certified, Has 160,000KM on it. V6 4.7L, 4 Door, 6 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control. Please Call To Confirm Availability......A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca
