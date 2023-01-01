$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
11Motors
416-261-1111
2011 RAM 1500
4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
195,996KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10405749
- VIN: 1D7RV1GT8BS510964
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 195,996 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 6.3 ft. SB Pickup
HEMI 5.7L V8 390hp 407ft. lbs.
CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS
WE FINANCE EVERYONE! - SAME DAY APPROVALS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4