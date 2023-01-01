Menu
2011 RAM 1500

195,996 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
11Motors

416-261-1111

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

195,996KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10405749
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT8BS510964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,996 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 6.3 ft. SB Pickup
HEMI 5.7L V8 390hp 407ft. lbs.



CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS 


WE FINANCE EVERYONE! - SAME DAY APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Email 11Motors

